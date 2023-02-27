Eye-opening experience

Rensselaer Central School Board President Gary Braasch (left) said his experience at the ISBA State House Day recently was an "eye opener" due to the amount of legislation that involves the state's education. He was able to pay a visit with State Rep. Kendell Culp during his trip to Indianapolis.

 Provided

INDIANAPOLIS — Gary Braasch, school board president from Rensselaer Central Schools Corporation, attended the Indiana School Boards Association’s fifth annual State House Day at the Indianapolis Downtown Marriott Hotel on Feb. 21.

The annual gathering featured in-depth briefings on the status of current K-12 education bills, discussions with legislative leaders and bill authors, and an opportunity for school board members to engage with their local representatives and senators.

Trending Food Videos