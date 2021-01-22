RENSSELAER — Since returning from the holiday break, the number of COVID cases within the Rensselaer Central School Corporation has tapered off somewhat.
The corporation reported just one case this week, bringing the total of cases since school started in August to 75.
The one case was reported at the middle school, according to RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig in his weekly report.
Craig said he is glad to see a vaccination plan for Hoosiers is underway.
“Indiana has started vaccinations for health care providers, first responders, long term care residents and people over 80,” he said. “The current plan as I understand it is to continue vaccinations with people 70-plus then 60-plus years of age.”
From Jan. 4-10 when students returned from the holiday break, the corporation reported four students — two at the high school and two at the middle school — had tested positive for COVID.
Overall, 56 students have had COVID at RCSC, including 31 at the high school, 13 at the middle school, seven at the elementary school and five at the Primary School. Twelve staff members and seven teachers have also contracted the virus.