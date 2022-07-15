RENSSELAER — Registration for the 2022-23 school year at Rensselaer Central schools will begin on Aug. 1.
To register your child, go to the school your child will be attending on the following dates and times:
Aug. 1 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aug. 2 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aug. 3 — 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Aug. 4 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Items required for registration is a copy of the child’s birth certificate as well as proof of current residency.
Parents can go to their PowerSchool account to complete their student(s) forms. Chromebooks are available at each building for parents who wish to come to the schools to enroll.
Parents can also use eFunds to pay for registration online or they may pay at the building. Parents who wish to make payments for multiple schools can make all payments at one building.
See rensselaerschools.org for more information.