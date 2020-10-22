RENSSELAER — Despite hurdling a couple of obstacles over the past two months, the Rensselaer Central School Corporation has reached its fall break with no disruptions.
RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig heaped praise on those who made it possible.
“Planning and following procedures, in addition to all of our amazing students, employees and families, are reasons our school doors are open today,” he said in a letter to the community on Thursday.
“Our students have adapted incredibly well. They visit with friends, have lunch and learn from our great teachers. In most respects, school continues as normal. Face coverings, social distancing and staying in cohorts are minor inconveniences if they help us keep students and faculty safe and our schools open.”
This week, Jasper County moved in to the Orange alert category, a cautionary level that requires minimizing contact with anyone outside the household. The county health department is requiring additional restrictions at athletic events hosted by county schools.
Both Rensselaer Central and Kankakee Valley announced it would limit ticket sales for Friday’s sectional playoff games.
“We can still have events, but spectators will be limited to two per participant,” Craig said. “Spectators in the stands will be required to wear masks. Depending on case metrics and the willingness of our spectators to follow procedures, restrictions may be tightened or loosened.”
Recently, the Bombers’ volleyball team had to withdraw from the Boone Grove Sectional due to a positive COVID case. Tri-County was forced to cancel a football game last week and KV’s football team was denied a chance to play its final regular season game after Highland experienced COVID cases.
RCSC announced its first COVID case at the high school this week. There are currently six total cases in the corporation’s four schools with the result of transmission at schools, Craig said.
“As cases rise, it is critical to have our school community increase their efforts to remain healthy,” Craig added. “Maintain social distance, wash and sanitize hands, avoid gatherings and wear a facial covering. Following these procedures will increase the chances RCSC will remain open, students will be able to learn and our athletes will be able to participate.”
When school reopened in August after closing in March due to the pandemic, it was unclear how long schools would remain open with fall looming. But RCSC has made it this far and officials are determined to keep schools open for the entire year.
“I am optimistic we will be able to remain open for completion of this school year,” Craig said. “However, we need our students, employees and community members to remain healthy.”