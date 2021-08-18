RENSSELAER — With a reopening plan initiated, Rensselaer Central School Corporation officials will do whatever they can to make it stick.
During an emergency meeting at the school board’s conference room at Van Elementary School, superintendent Curtis Craig asked the board to evaluate RCSC’s plan to keep its four schools open monthly instead of every six months as initially planned.
Because the virus is still a concern throughout Indiana, Craig tweaked the re-opening plan somewhat on Aug. 11 in preparation for the first day of school on Aug. 12.
The hot-button issue? Whether students will need to wear masks when school starts.
Though the state continues to see a spread of variants of the COVID virus, RCSC officials are still making the use of masks optional at all of their schools. Masks will need to be worn in school buses, per federal regulations.
It is possible the state and county health departments could require the use of masks if the positivity rate continues to increase in Jasper County. Since July, the county has gone from a blue advisory county (almost no cases) to yellow (slight increase in cases, so caution should be used).
As of Aug. 11, Jasper County was one of 39 counties functioning under a yellow advisory, with 44 in orange (cases trending upward) and eight others in red (high positivity rate). Almost all of the red counties are in southern Indiana.
Only one county — Randolph County in eastern Indiana — was in blue on that date.
In the two days school was open last week (Aug. 12-13), one student was reported to have had COVID.
Craig also addressed concerns from parents, students and staff by making the following information available:
RETURN TO IN-PERSON LEARNING
Rensselaer Central Schools will offer students in-person instruction at 100% capacity, five days per week for the 2021-2022 school year. This plan was developed to provide a safe and secure learning and working environment for all staff and students. Rensselaer Schools will review guidance from the Indiana Department of Health, the Jasper County Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control in making adjustments to this plan. RCSC will evaluate this plan at least monthly.
School Protocols
Absences and Positive COVID 19 cases
Student and staff absences will be monitored and COVID cases recorded on a daily basis.
Facial Coverings
Facial coverings that cover the nose and mouth are recommended but optional on school grounds. According to federal regulations, facial coverings are required on school buses.
Enhanced Cleaning
High touch areas will be cleaned and sanitized to reduce the potential for infection. This includes desks, doorways, chairs and restrooms. Shared items will be limited and cleaned after student use.
Hand Washing
Students will be taught proper hand washing techniques and will be expected to wash their hands before eating, entering/exiting the building and when using the restroom.
Water Fountains and Bottle Filling Stations
Water fountains will be on in the building but students and staff are encouraged to use the water bottle filing stations.
Athletics, Extracurricular, Co-Curricular Activities and Events
Attendance may be restricted based on capacity and the ability to meet social distancing requirements.
Volunteers and Guests
Classroom volunteers and guests will be permitted. However, any guests entering the building will be required to wear a mask unless fully vaccinated or six feet of separation can be maintained.
Food Service
Food selection and distribution will be designed to reduce the spread of infection. Tables will be cleaned after each lunch period.
Transportation
All buses will be disinfected daily. High touch areas will be cleaned as needed throughout the day.
Screening Procedures
It is the expectation of parents/guardians to monitor students daily and keep students home if they exhibit the following symptoms:
• Temperature of 100.4 or greater
• Congestion or runny nose
• Sore throat
• New uncontrolled cough that causes difficult breathing (For students with chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline.)
• Diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain
• New onset of severe headache, especially with fever
• Loss of taste or smell
Screening Procedures for Staff
Staff are directed to self-screen for COVID symptoms prior to coming to work to determine if they should stay home.
Vaccination
Vaccination for COVID-19 is recommended but not required. The vaccine is available for individuals 12 and older at no cost.
Contact Tracing and Quarantine
• When a positive COVID-19 case is confirmed, contact tracing will be performed.
• Individuals who have been within six feet for a total of 15 minutes of the person identified as positive for COVID will be considered close contacts.
• Close contacts and their parents will be notified.
• Parents, with input from RCSC, will make the decision if their child should be quarantined. Employees identified as close contacts will be allowed to make the decision if they should quarantine.
• Individuals identified as close contacts will be monitored to see if they develop Covid.
• If close contacts develop COVID, procedures will be reviewed.
• The RCSC School Board will review the reopening plan at least monthly.
Vaccinated individuals with an exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 are not required to quarantine, if they meet all of the following criteria:
• Fully vaccinated with both doses of 2-dose series and two weeks has elapsed since the second dose.
• Fully vaccinated with a single dose of a single-dose vaccine and two weeks have passed since the dose.
• Have remained asymptomatic since the current COVID-19 exposure,
Exhibiting COVID-like Symptoms
If an individual exhibits symptoms consistent with COVID-19, they will be sent home and presumed to have COVID until such time as a health care provider determines the illness is caused by something else and provides a note for return. Without a health care provider’s note, the individual will need to stay home for 10 days and be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication. If a student or staff member is exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 but tests negative with an antigen (rapid) test, the individual may be directed to get a PCR test to confirm with the school nurse. A PCR test is considered more reliable than antigen tests in determining if an individual is COVID positive. Only results from a health care setting will be accepted.
COVID Isolation Areas
Students who exhibit COVID-like symptoms will be sent to isolation areas to await pickup.
School Closure
Decisions on whether part or all of a school will need to close will be made in consultation with the Jasper County Health Department. This decision will be influenced by the number of students who have to quarantine and the ability to staff a building in addition to other
considerations.
FACILITY MODIFICATIONS
• The amount of fresh air brought into the buildings by the HVAC system has been increased.
• Additional water bottle filling stations have been added.
• Hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the buildings.
• Glass barriers have been installed in the school offices.
MENTAL HEALTH
The routine of school has changed and this change can cause stress for students. It is important to encourage students to communicate their fears and concerns. If you have questions or a child that needs assistance, please contact the child’s teacher, counselor, nurse or school office.