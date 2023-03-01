Rensselaer Central

RENSSELAER — Supporters of a Lifewise Academy in Rensselaer will have to wait a little longer for a decision from the Rensselaer School Board, whose members would like definitive answers to their questions before giving their okay.

Pastor Kenin Smith of Hope Community Church in Rensselaer and over 200 supporters, including a handful of parents with students in the corporation, brought the idea of bringing the academy, which is a Bible-based, character-building education academy, to Rensselaer last month.

