RENSSELAER — Supporters of a Lifewise Academy in Rensselaer will have to wait a little longer for a decision from the Rensselaer School Board, whose members would like definitive answers to their questions before giving their okay.
Pastor Kenin Smith of Hope Community Church in Rensselaer and over 200 supporters, including a handful of parents with students in the corporation, brought the idea of bringing the academy, which is a Bible-based, character-building education academy, to Rensselaer last month.
The academy has shown to work in other areas around Rensselaer, including West Central and North Newton, Smith said at the time.
But instruction would require the corporation to approve the release of students in grades 3-5 during one or more school days, which board members are reluctant to do without more information.
“I don’t want to vote it down,” said board member Charlie Parrish, “but I’m not ready to approve it yet. Some things need to be answered.”
Among the concerns voiced by board members included the exact location of the academy in proximity to the elementary school, are the resources available to support 70-plus students and how will students get to the yet-to-be determined location.
“The idea behind it is great,” Parrish added. “But the implementation and logistics is where it gets a little muddled.”
Board member Janice Deno said she is concerned about disrupting a school day for kids, particularly those that are finding success in a classroom at a specific time of the day.
“As a Christian, I believe in what they are doing,” she said. “But we should have a full day with the kids.”
She added that maybe the academy could provide religious instruction on a day that school is not in session.
Board member Mark Jordan also likes the idea behind the academy, but asked, “Why does it have to be on our time?”
He and others feel the academy should be driven by the parents at a time that doesn’t interfere with a school day.
“I want to support it, but I also have questions,” Jordan said.
The board decided to table its decision for another meeting. Smith said as he was leaving the board room that he would try to give RCSC answers to its questions ahead of its next vote.
The board also approved upgrades to the high school art room, which includes new carpeting and new equipment. RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig said the art program “is one of the best programs we’ve got,” heaping praise on teacher Kelly Spurgeon, who secured grant money to help with the cost to upgrade her room.
The replacement of sections of the roof at the high school was also approved by board members. Construction will occur at two large areas.
The corporation will also look to replace classroom furniture for fourth-grade students at Van Intermediate School.