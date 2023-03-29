RENSSELAER — Many of Indiana’s legislatures have shown their love for charter schools over the past few years.
To educators at Rensselaer Central, it comes at the expense of public schools.
Rensselaer Central Classroom Teachers Association President Stacy Kurdelac noted that though House Bill 1001, which is under consideration by the Indiana Senate, proposes school funding increases over the next two years, funding for traditional public schools like Rensselaer will see minimal increases when compared with charter schools and private school voucher schools.
The House-approved version of the budget would mandate the amount of funds every public school district and charter school receives for operations, which are collected through local property taxes.
Charter schools cannot draw on local property tax dollars like traditional public schools, which puts them at a disadvantage for paying certain expenses like transportation and facility maintenance. House bill 1001, which is under Senate review, would attempt to rectify that.
Public schools could see a proposed funding increase of 5.3% for the first year of the bill and 1.1% for the second year. Private school voucher schools would see an increase of 70.1% in year one and 13.8% in year two.
Brick and mortar charter schools will see a proposed increase of 23.3% in year one and 4.2% in year two and virtual charter schools would see an increase of 18.3% and 2.4%.
All in all, nearly half of the House Republican budget or 48% goes towards K-12 education, translating in a $2 billion boost over its current appropriation. One-third of that new funding will go to vouchers, which has drawn pushback from Democrats and other critics who maintain that such a move will take critical funding away from public schools.
Because the increase is so minimal in year one, public schools could actually see a decrease of 2.7% in year one when factoring in increased costs of textbook and materials fees and inflation, according to the Indiana State Teachers Association.
The ISTA provides daily legislative updates on bills that affect education on its website.
Because charter schools could see heavy increases in funding, the impact of textbook costs and inflation is far less minimal at 64.1% in the first year.
“That’s a major concern for us as an association in knowing how we can fund our schools to give our kids the best we can,” Kurdelac said.
Charter schools have increased in numbers over the past several years, many of them cropping up in metropolitan areas that are miles from rural schools like Rensselaer.
RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig said some of these newer schools show poor performance levels.
“It’s not a quality issue,” he said. “Personally, I have a problem with my tax dollars funding a school where the results are much worse.
“We’re performing in the top 10-15% of schools and to see other schools have dismal performances is tough.”
The two-year budget must be finalized by the end of the legislative session in late April, and Kurdelac hopes legislators reconsider the proposed funding proposals.
“We want to extend our willingness to work with the board and the superintendent to really press the legislators on the fact that when 90% of our kids go to public schools, then that is where the funding should be,” she said.