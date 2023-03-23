RENSSELAER — Members of the Rensselaer Central School Board appear ready to vote favorably for the start of a Lifewise Academy in the city.
But academy officials must first provide a hold harmless clause that absolves the corporation of any liability should a student be injured while in the academy’s care.
“I’m all for the program,” said board member Rick Odle. “But I would like to see something on hold harmless before I can vote.”
Pastor Kenin Smith of Hope Community Church, who introduced the idea of bringing the Bible-based, character-building education academy to Rensselaer two months ago, said he would check with an attorney to see if he could work out the board’s issue with liability.
RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig said he would also talk with the corporation attorney.
The academy, which is still eyeing space close to the Van Elementary School to use as a teaching area, asked that students in grades 3-5 who sign up for the academy be allowed to leave school to attend the academy for 40 minutes per day for a course that is Bible-driven.
The academy has shown to work in other school districts such as West Central and North Newton with very little disruption, Smith said.
Among the concerns voiced by board members last month included the exact location of the academy in proximity to the elementary school, how students will get to the yet-to-be determined location and what resources will be available to support the 70-plus students who have shown interest.
Board members were also concerned about disrupting classroom time at the elementary school, asking Smith and the academy’s 200 supporters if the academy could hold the course after school. Smith said Tuesday that Lifewise only provides the program for in-school students.
Smith told board members Tuesday night that some of their concerns are being addressed by Lifewise. RCSC board member Charlie Parrish did make a motion to approve the Lifewise’s request, but reeled in that motion after Odle and other members of the board expressed concerns on liability issues.
The board plans a final vote on Lifewise’s request at next month’s meeting on April 18.
Good works by RCHS students
Board members were also introduced to a number of athletic and academic achievements at the high school during the winter. Wrestlers from the Bombers’ sectional and regional championship teams were recognized as well as coach Hunter Hickman, who was named regional coach of the year.
Five female swimmers were honored for breaking two school relay records and coach Jill Henady was recognized for winning sectional coach of the year.
Dan Yeager, who brought two of his seniors — Audrey Davisson and Tristen Wuethrich — to the meeting, was honored for his nomination as the 2A cross country coach of the year.
Meanwhile, Maggie Hickman, who coordinates the school’s Business Professional of America chapter, introduced three chapter members who will be attending the BPA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California, next month after receiving top honors at the state competition this month.
Students who qualified for the national event include Zach Geleott, Indiana state champion in prepared speech; Celese Pantoja, Indiana runner-up in individual presentation; and Adam Messman, Indiana runner-up in health insurance procedures.
Carnegie Players request for practice space
Phil Nagel of Carnegie Players approached the board to discuss the theater troupes hope in utilizing the high school’s large lecture hall for practice this summer. Nagel said the request was recently denied via a letter, which stated that the area would be used throughout the summer.
The Players have performed at the school for over 30 years, often utilizing the auditorium, but have since moved their performances elsewhere. The school’s lecture hall provides adequate space for practice and the theater group utilizes its own equipment, such as lighting and sound systems.
“We would very much like to work with the school,” Nagel said.
Board president Gary Braasch said the board will take the request under advisement and issue a decision soon.
Prom update
The board approved the use of a breathalyzer for anyone attending the RCHS prom and after-prom this spring.
Ag teacher reduction
The corporation has decided to eliminate one of two agriculture teaching jobs at the high school beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The move was necessary due to the decreased number of students who take ag courses at RCHS.