State champion

RCHS senior Zack Geleott won a state award at the Business Professionals of America leadership conference earlier this month. He will compete in the national competition in California next month.

RENSSELAER — Members of the Rensselaer Central School Board appear ready to vote favorably for the start of a Lifewise Academy in the city.

But academy officials must first provide a hold harmless clause that absolves the corporation of any liability should a student be injured while in the academy’s care.