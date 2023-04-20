By HARLEY TOMLINSON
RENSSELAER — The wait continues for Lifewise Academy officials.
Four months after Pastor Kenin Smith’s proposal to offer a Bible-driven academy in Rensselaer, members of the Rensselaer Central School Board still have concerns about allowing third- through fifth-graders skip time from school to attend the academy, which is focused primarily on building character through scripture.
Reportedly, around 70 students have expressed a desire to attend the academy, should it become available. State law allows a student to be released from school for up to two hours per week, but the building principal will need to authorize the request, according to Rensselaer Central School Corporation Superintendent Curtis Craig.
Van Elementary Principal Chad Wynn is in favor of releasing students for outside instruction, but only if the board approves it.
Lifewise academies are currently available for North Newton and West Central students.
For board member Rick Odle, it is a question of liability and who will be held responsible should a student get injured while attending the academy. That issue was addressed in the academy’s most recent proposal, but the corporation’s attorney has not had a chance to review it.
“I can’t vote on it until our attorney looks it over,” Odle said.
He added that should something happen to a student in Lifewise’s care, people will likely go after the institution that has the deeper pockets, which is the corporation.
“I’m just concerned with the students going in and out of school,” Odle added.
Concerns were also raised on whether allowing a student’s release for religious purposes would set precedent for more requests from other religious groups in the future.
Board president Gary Braasch said the board could decide to deal with any future requests on a case-by-case basis. But Odle said he would rather not have to pick and choose which groups will be allowed to do so.
Board member Janice Deno motioned to table the decision for another month to allow the corporation attorney to review Likewise’s proposal as it relates to liability. However, fellow member Kevin Armold was inclined to take a vote at Tuesday’s April 18 meeting.
“It’s been four or five months since Lifewise brought a request to the board,” he said. “I’m sure they would like some sort of decision soon and not drag it out any further.”
But Deno’s motion was approved by a 4-2 vote, with Armold and Mark Jordan voting against it.
While he likes Lifewise’s intent to help build character in students, Jordan reiterated that students could get outside instruction through their churches and youth groups.
Prior to the board’s decision, Kathy Staddon approached the board saying there are already alternatives that exist in the community to receive religious instruction, including multiple youth groups as well as a generous voucher program provided by the state that supports tuition for students to attend private schools.
Staddon also believes parents should have the choice on whether to send their kids to church.
“Their parents believe that going to church and learning the Christian faith is not important, necessary or desirable,” she said. “While that is regrettable, that is the parent’s choice.”
She, too, voiced concern about other organizations coming to the board to request a student’s release for religious instruction.
“If the board allows students to leave school for religious instruction, then the board is embracing that religion,” she said. “If a Jewish group or a Muslim group would come to the board with a similar request, would that be approved?”
Marissa Marlin, who serves as a teacher’s aide at Van Elementary, voiced her support for the academy. She said she volunteers with the Fellowship of Christian Students and has seen as many as 60 students attend FCS events. She feels many students have shown they would welcome religious instruction during the school day and would like to see them get that opportunity at a young age.
The board also approved a request to increase automotive instructor Walt Brown’s day from three periods to four periods for the 2023-24 school year. Brown’s class has seen an increase in enrollment over the past couple of years and one more hour of instruction will allow more students into the class.
Three resignations were accepted at the board meeting as well, including band director Jared Coller, agriculture teacher Jim Armbruster and third-grade teacher Kaylin Holmes.
As a reminder, the last day for students is Thursday, May 25, with high school graduation set for Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.