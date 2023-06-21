RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Corporation recognized the contributions of two of its outgoing school board members during Monday’s board meeting.
Charlie Parrish and Kevin Armold participated in their final board meeting on June 20, with Parrish completing two terms and Armold completing a four-year term as well as an extra year when he was selected by the City of Rensselaer to absorb Jacob Ahler’s term in 2019.
Both members were presented with plaques by board president Gary Braasch, who served all of his nearly six years with Parrish.
Armold, who had two children graduate from Rensselaer Central, with one still in school, will remain in local politics after being chosen to represent his district on the city council during the May Primary. He is running unopposed at this year’s General Election and will fill Bill Hollerman’s seat in January.
Parrish will tend to his farm. He and his wife Elaine, a school guidance counselor, have four children.
The school board will hold a reorganizational meeting next month as it welcomes new members Cole Buschman, who was hired by township trustees to replace Parrish, and Courtney Wilcox, who was selected by the city council to replace Armold.
In other news, the board received updates on summer projects with a total cost of $986,000+. Improvements to the high school roof absorbs much of the cost at $595,000+, according to RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig.
Other projects include EIFS (insulation) repair at Van Elementary ($52,000+), art room furniture at the high school ($47,000+), middle school classroom furniture ($40,000+), pool lockers ($37,000+), exhaust fans in the welding shop area ($27,000+), a new washing machine at the high school ($18,000+), Van Elementary masonry repair ($16,000+), new doors at RCHS ($15,000+) and office furniture at Van ($14,000+).
Craig Redlin was hired as the band director, with Daniel Ramos the new high school Spanish teacher. Ian Somerville was hired as a middle school Social Studies teacher and Whitney Hileman was hired as an elementary teacher.
Markus Davis resigned as a high school building trades teacher.