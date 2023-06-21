RCSC

RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Corporation recognized the contributions of two of its outgoing school board members during Monday’s board meeting.

Charlie Parrish and Kevin Armold participated in their final board meeting on June 20, with Parrish completing two terms and Armold completing a four-year term as well as an extra year when he was selected by the City of Rensselaer to absorb Jacob Ahler’s term in 2019.

