RENSSELAER — A $1,000 Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) grant from General Mills has been awarded to Rensselaer Central Middle School student Carter Bufkin.
The grant is designed to help FFA members create or expand SAE projects, a requirement that all FFA members must complete. An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture-related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience.
Upon completion, FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.
Bufkin will use the grant to establish a small engine repair service as part of his ongoing SAE program.
This year 23 different sponsors made 29 different types of SAE grants available. A full list of sponsors can be found on the National FFA Organization website on the SAE grants webpage.
Bufkin is a member of the Rensselaer Central FFA Chapter. His application was selected from among 5,968 that were submitted nationwide.
