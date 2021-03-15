RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central High School Science Olympiad team competed against 27 other schools at a virtual regional competition on Feb. 13.
The following team members will be competing at the state level through Purdue University on Saturday, March 20.
Serenity Davis
Anderson Heinig
Karina Herrera
Mandolyn Loveland
Adam Messman
William Messman
Alexis Tanner
The duo of Will and Adam Messman took second place in the Astronomy category as well as Machines. Tanner placed seventh in Protein Modeling and the Messmans were eighth in Chem Lab.
Claiming top 20 finishes for RCHS were Davis and Loveland, 10th in Dynamic Planet; Tanner, 11th in Anatomy/Physiology; Herrera and Heinig 12th in Boomilever; Loveland and Adam Messman, 12th in Codebusters; Tanner and Davis, 14th in Disease Detectives; Davis and Loveland, 14th in Forensics; Will Messman, 15th in Fossils; and Heinig and Herrera, 15th in Orinthology.
The duo of Will Messman and Davis placed 18th in Write It Do It.