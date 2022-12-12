JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper Newton Foundation has named Zach Geleott of Rensselaer Central as recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
First alternate is Adam Messman of RCHS, with Ava McKim of Kankakee Valley serving as second alternate.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character and leadership.
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years. The scholarship is for undergraduate students studying on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN), which connects both current scholars and alumni with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses
and in their communities.
Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) and Indiana Humanities.
Geleott is the son of Kevin and Kate Geleott of Rensselaer. He plans to study business financial economics in college. He is the student body president, class president and chapter president of the Business Professionals of America.
He was named a Rising Star of Indiana for the Class of 2023 and a Hoosier Boys State delegate. He is actively involved in many school, community and volunteer activities, including the St. Augustine Peer Ministry. He is team captain of the RCHS varsity boys’ golf team as well.
Messman is the son of Jon and Gwen Messman of Rensselaer and plans to study actuarial science in college. A Hoosier Boys State delegate, he was named a Rising Star of Indiana for the Class of 2023. He is captain of the school’s Quiz Bowl team as well as the Academic Super Bowl and serves as a local parks department and Fending Children’s Theatre volunteer. He recently finished another season as a member of the RCHS boys’ tennis team and currently serves as vice president of the student council and the Business Professionals of America.
He is actively involved in various school clubs and church/community activities, including St. Augustine Peer Ministry.
McKim is the daughter of Matthew and Darla McKim of DeMotte. She plans to study radiation therapy in college. She is an active member of the Business Professionals of America and placed at the BPA’s national event. A member of the National Honor Society, she served as a freshman mentor and is actively involved in many other school clubs and church/community activities.
She has an active leadership role in the Champions Together program at KVHS and competes in volleyball, basketball and track.
In determining Jasper County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholar(s) nominees, consideration was given to Community/Volunteer Service, Academic Preparation/Potential, Extra-Curricular Activities, Goals and Aspirations, Character, and an Interview by the Jasper County LECSP Nominating Committee. After the field of applicants was narrowed down, nominees were submitted to ICI, the statewide administrator of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program, which approves the final selection of scholarship recipients.
Lilly Endowment created the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for the 1998-99 school year and has supported the program every year since with grants totaling in excess of $486 million. More than 5,000 Indiana students have received the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship since the program’s inception.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are: 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
Jasper Newton Foundation Inc. is a local nonprofit organization that connects residents of Jasper County and Newton County, Indiana, with causes they care about through coordinated investments and strategic grantmaking. It’s a way for local people to come together and solve local challenges facing Jasper and Newton Counties every day, leaving a long-term impact and legacy in the community. By working as an advocate for the whole nonprofit sector and connecting residents and organizations
across the two counties, the Jasper Newton Foundation enables a larger impact beyond what one individual nonprofit or donor can accomplish. The Jasper Newton Foundation Inc. strives to be the “Grand Central Station” of the area as we facilitate strategic partnerships between residents who care and service organizations that need help. We strive each day to weave even tighter connections
across the two-county area, making the Jasper Newton Foundation a strong vehicle for real community change.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff, and location. In keeping with the founder’s wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education, and religion. The Endowment funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. However, it maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.
Since 1997, Independent Colleges of Indiana has administered the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program statewide with funding provided by Lilly Endowment. Founded in 1948, ICI serves as the collective voice for the state’s 29 private, nonprofit colleges and universities. ICI institutions employ over 22,000 Hoosiers and generate a total local economic impact of over $5 billion annually. Students at ICI colleges have Indiana’s highest four-year, on-time graduation rates, and ICI institutions produce 30 percent of Indiana’s bachelor’s degrees while enrolling 20 percent of its undergraduates.