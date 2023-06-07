RENSSELAER — The last class to have its school year disrupted by a global pandemic earned diplomas at a graduation ceremony at the Rensselaer Central High School gym on Sunday afternoon.

One hundred and twenty seniors of RCHS’s Class of 2023 — beginning with Michelle Aguilar and ending with Tristen Wuethrich — overcame a handful of challenges in their four years to earn their degrees in front of friends and families in a packed gym on a sunny day.

