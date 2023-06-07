RENSSELAER — The last class to have its school year disrupted by a global pandemic earned diplomas at a graduation ceremony at the Rensselaer Central High School gym on Sunday afternoon.
One hundred and twenty seniors of RCHS’s Class of 2023 — beginning with Michelle Aguilar and ending with Tristen Wuethrich — overcame a handful of challenges in their four years to earn their degrees in front of friends and families in a packed gym on a sunny day.
“Your past four years at Rensselaer Central High School were quite the experience,” RCHS principal AJ Jones said at Sunday’s ceremony. “Your freshmen year was cut short by a global pandemic followed by a sophomore year filled with wearing masks in the risk of getting quarantined. Finally, your high school experience started to return to normal in you junior year and then your senior year, the year you’ve been waiting for.”
The class motto this year was The Class of ’23 Does It Best.
“If you know anything about this group of students, you all know they do not lack confidence,” Jones added. “They are always up for a good time and they do not shy away from a challenge.
“This group is full of life, but it’s through camaraderie and unity that made them such a great group. In my time at RCHS, they have been one of the best.”
Jones then offered a challenge to the senior group, many of whom will join the workforce over the next few years.
“My message to the Class of 2023 is to continue to attack what lies in front of you with the same mentality you had at RCHS,” he said. “Be confident in whatever you choose to pursue, whether it is the workforce, the military or college. Enjoy life and embrace your experience because nothing is guaranteed.”
Adam Messman finished as the 2023 class valedictorian and spoke to his classmates prior to the distribution of diplomas. He thanked the teachers for their guidance the past four years, but added the students’ inspiration to finish four years of high school “came from each other.”
He wished his classmates good luck as they begin the next chapter of their lives.
“We have focused our sights on our next experiences in our lives,” he said. “Whether it’s college, military service or the workforce, we’re all saying hello to our new goals.”
Salutatorian Zach Geleott pulled double-duty Sunday, speaking to his classmates as class president as well as the No. 2 academic student of the class.
Geleott reminded his fellow seniors that their freshmen year was cut short 2 1/2 months due to the COVID pandemic before spending most of their sophomore year wearing masks and maintaining a pre-determined distance to avoid getting and spreading the virus.
It was just another life lesson for the students.
“If there is one thing we can take away from our experiences these past four years together it’s that life is extremely unpredictable and that we’re constantly living in a cycle of highs and lows,” he said.
Geleott then addressed the question of “What do you want to be when you grow up,” which a student hears when he or she first steps onto the high school floor tile.
“You aren’t really supposed to know the answer to an open-ended question,” he said. “The possibilities in what you can do with your life are truly endless. We can do anything we put our mind to as we grow up. Once you find something you’re passionate about and something that brings you happiness, I urge you to go out and pursue that opportunity.”
Instead, Geleott feels the question should be “Who do you want to be when you grow up?”
“Life can take you on a rollercoaster with many different turns,” he said. “Some for the better and some worse. All we can do is hang on for the ride and control what we can control, which is our attitude towards life.”
He then challenged his classmates as they enter prepare to enter society as Bomber graduates.
“I urge each and every one of you to embrace the chaos and live every day to the fullest,” he said. “Tomorrow is not guaranteed. There will no doubt be plenty of days where you feel like your head is about to explode and you can’t push any further. But these days are some of your most important days of your life for growth. You’ll never get these days back, so, please, make the most of them.
“Dream big, stay ambitious and take action. Never stop setting goals and don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and embrace discomfort.”
Superintendent Curtis Craig then presented diplomas to the 2023 graduates and in return received tiny maracas from each student as a token of their appreciation.
“It’s another example of tradition,” Craig said of the students’ unique gifts. “Rensselaer has many traditions. You look in the trophy cases and see trophies that go back 100 years. That’s something you don’t see at other schools.”
Craig said later that receiving maracas is better than what he received his first year as superintendent at RCSC: donut holes. He said the donut holes would sit in the students’ sweaty palms and many would be smashed by the time they got to him during the presentation of diplomas.
