RENSSELAER — They may be a small group of about 15 students, but they are making Rensselaer Central High School history as they are almost all earning their welding certifications.
Of the 15 welding students, 14 passed the first stage of the testing and 12 passed the second stage earning them an American Welding Society (AWS) Structural Steel certification based on AWS D1.1 standards.
Welding teacher Bryce Tanner, who is a West Central High School graduate, said typically about 60% of the students pass.
“This is the smallest group that we have tested,” said Tanner, who has been teaching at Rensselaer Central for four years. “They have put in a lot of hard work.”
Tanner said the certification is similar to what the students would see in a workplace and earning it helps them know what to expect.
“I hope they learn some real-world experience. For some of these kids, if they are not college bound, this gives them a skill or trade that they can use to make a living,” Tanner said. “I have had some students who had no intention to pursue a career in welding and then they graduate and say this is what they are going to do. This is not only a confidence builder for them, but for me as well.”
Students were able to earn a certification the first year Tanner began teaching at Rensselaer. The second year, students continued to earn certifications, but the third year was a bit more complicated because of the pandemic. Tanner said testing usually happens at the end of March and the beginning of April, but because of COVID-19, certifications couldn’t be earned during the last school year.
Tanner said during the first year of welding, students learn the basics. The second year, students focus on fabrication, manufacturing and building projects in groups.
“We have done several trailers and we have built from scratch two truck beds for the maintenance department. We have built some toolboxes for them,” Tanner said. “That’s really beneficial, too, if they are looking for a manufacturing job, learning how to work in groups and on bigger things.”
Not only are the students using their welding skills to complete the bigger projects but they are also learning basic design and engineering skills.
Tanner said they have collaborated with the automotive and students recently showcased their work during the annual art show. Students, who were judged on the quality of the welds, earned a first, second and third for their projects in the welding category.
“They are very, very creative,” Tanner said of the students. “It’s one of the things that they get to do that shows their skills and their creativity. They think it’s a fun project and I do too.”
Senior Kyle Carter began the welding classes his junior year, when students can take the class. Carter said juniors and seniors are able to be a part of Welding I or Welding II classes where they learn three processes that include stick, MIG (metal insert gas that uses a feed wire) and TIG (tungsten inert gas that uses long rods) welding. They are also able to learn about new tools including the cutting torch that Carter appreciates.
“The first year is just a lot of learning the basis,” Carter said. “The second year, we do a lot more of the projects like we build trailers and flatbeds for trucks. We just finished up some toolboxes.”
Carter, who earned his certification, said he plans to attend college and major in conservation biology.
“I wanted a solid fallback in case, for whatever reason, I wasn’t able to find a job in my field,” Carter said. “I figured finding a decent trade — there are always jobs, it seems like.”
Not only was earning certifications in welding a solid start to his future after high school, but he really enjoyed the projects.
“I liked seeing things get done and then seeing them working,” Carter said. He used the example of a flatbed that was built for one of the school corporation trucks.
Secoya Rosales, who is a senior, wasn’t able to take the welding class her junior year because she was discouraged by her guidance counselor. But a new counselor had faith she would thrive and that she has as she’s learned to stick and MIG weld. She’s also pretty confident she could TIG weld, but she hasn’t practiced it.
“I have anticipated this being my future career after high school because I’m certified and I passed my test,” Rosales said. “I plan on working somewhere here in welding or moving somewhere else.”
Rosales said she’s always been a hands-on kind of person and hard work has always been a part of her life. Rosales was also inspired by her mother to try welding. Her mother passed away before she was able to further her career.
“She was really, really good at it,” Rosales said of her mom. “I said maybe I will try it out and then I tried and ended up loving it.”
Rosales said she enjoys the satisfaction of the completed work and the various competitions the students have had in the class. She noted that she has a little more patience than some of the other students when it comes to the more time-consuming welds. She has also enjoyed the support they give each other.
Tanner said he appreciates the collaboration with other classes and is grateful for the support the school administration has given the department. He’s also grateful for the support from local businesses and the community.
“I don’t think this program would be possible without the support of not only the administration but some local manufacturers like Chief buildings and Talbert. They supply all kinds of material and anytime we need help with something like the cert testing, Chief pretty much covers us on that,” Tanner said.
Those who passed the test are both juniors and seniors, giving the juniors a chance to earn additional certifications. Students can use the certification as they apply for jobs.