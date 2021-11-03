RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central will host a College Goal Sunday at the high school on Sunday, Nov. 7 from 2-4 p.m.
This event provides FREE FAFSA filing assistance to Hoosier families.
At College Goal Sunday, now in its 33rd year, financial aid professionals from Indiana colleges and universities help students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Students seeking federal and state grants, loans and scholarships must complete the form. The FAFSA is the most important financial aid form and must be received by the federal processor on or before April 15, 2022, for Indiana residents to be eligible for state aid.
What should students bring?
Below are the items a student needs to bring to complete their FAFSA. Information should be for the student and if applicable the parent(s). Feel free to use this checklist to make sure you bring everything you need.
• FSA ID username and password. Create your FSA ID at fsaid.ed.gov. Student(s) and a parent (if applicable) need a FSA ID to sign the FAFSA form.
• Social security number
• Driver’s license number
• If you are not a U.S. citizen, alien registration number or permanent residence card
• 2020 W-2 forms or other records of money earned or received
• Untaxed income, including workers compensation, child support, housing, food and other living allowances, veterans’ benefits, etc.
• 2020 Federal Income Tax Return if you were required to file
• Bank statements
• Current investment and bank records
If you have any questions, contact the guidance office at (219) 866-5175, extension 211.