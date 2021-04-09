RCHS Science Olympiad

RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central High School Science Olympiad team competed against 40 other schools at the state competition on Saturday, March 20.

It was a virtual event.

The following students competed for RCHS:

Serenity Davis — Medaled in Dynamic Planet

Anderson Heinig

Karina Herrera

Mandolyn Loveland — Medaled in Dynamic Planet

Adam Messman — Medaled in Astronomy and Machines

William Messman — Medaled in Astronomy and Machines

Alexis Tanner — Medaled in Anatomy/Physiology

RCHS’s team qualified for state after placing among the top teams at a regional event that was also held virtually.

