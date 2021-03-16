RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Board will meet Tuesday night, March 16, at 7 p.m. in the board’s conference room at Van Elementary School.
Items to be discussed include:
• An education report on elementary mathematics;
• Year one energy savings report on the Van and middle school energy savings project;
• Approval of “Handle With Care” memorandum of understanding with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department;
• Approval of purchase of iPads for K-8 students;
• Approval of purchase of 20 charging carts;
• Approval of purchase of two 78-passenger buses;
• Approval of resolution opposing education savings accounts and voucher expansion;
• Approval of out-of-state request from Rensselaer Central’s girls’ basketball team to compete in Lacrosse, Wisconsin, on June 14-16;
• Approval of summer 2021 camps and approval of early retirement incentive memorandum of understanding with the Rensselaer Central Classroom Teachers Association.