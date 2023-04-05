RENSSELAER — Tickets for the 2023 Rensselaer Central Prom will be on sale through Friday, April 14.
RENSSELAER — Tickets for the 2023 Rensselaer Central Prom will be on sale through Friday, April 14.
Students can purchase them before or after school from Mrs. Cook or Mrs. Hege at the high school.
The cost is $25 or $35 if you didn’t pay class dues.
All students and guests will be required to undergo a breathalyzer test at Prom and After-Prom. Failure to do so will result in no entry and no refund of the ticket price.
