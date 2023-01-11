RENSSELAER — The halls are alive with the sound of huffing and puffing again at Rensselaer Central High School.
That’s the sound of adults utilizing school facilities for exercise during the annual Family Physical Recreation nights. A wide variety of activities are available for those wanting to go their own pace.
Activities include walking and jogging the RCHS hallways. Music is played throughout the halls to enhance the experience and five laps is equivalent to a mile.
There is basketball in the main gym and the weight room is open to those who wish to use it. Elipticals, a treadmill, stair master, free weights, dumb bells and squat racks are all available for use.
RCHS Family Recreation days take place on Wednesday nights from 7-9 p.m. and Sunday afternoons from 12:30-2:30 p.m. during the months of January, February and March.
Please enter the school at door #6 where a fee of $3 per night will be accepted.
The first session began Jan. 4 and will continue through Wednesday, March 22, just days before spring break.