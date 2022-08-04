RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central football team will hold its fourth annual fish fry on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the high school.
The all-you-can eat event will run from 4:30-7 p.m. in the large lecture hall. Both fish and chicken will be served by football players, managers and coaches.
Carry-outs will be available as well as curbside service.
Ticket sales for the event began on Monday, Aug. 1. The cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and under can eat for free.
Purchase a ticket from a Bomber football team member or contact coach Chris Meeks at 219-863-7710.