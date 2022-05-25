RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s FFA poultry team placed first in a state contest held Saturday, May 21.
By finishing first, the team will now compete in a national contest in the fall. The team consists of Haley Graf, who was first overall; Maddie Graf, who was second overall, as well as Brock Hurley and Lydia Redlin.
Hurley was third overall and Redlin finished ninth overall.
Meanwhile, Rensselaer’s second team placed fifth. Team members include Bowdy Schuh, Darian Moore, Abby Hannon and Chloe Jordan.