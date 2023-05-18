RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Corporation is prepared to hire two new agriculture class teachers for the 2023-24 school year.
The RCSC school board held a special meeting recently to discuss the possibility of hiring two individuals from a list of four who were interviewed for the ag positions.
Those recommendations were presented to superintendent Curtis Craig earlier this month and the board is expected to vote on the potential hires at the next school board meeting.
The corporation’s decision to hire two new ag teachers comes just weeks after the board approved a recommendation to reduce the number of instructors from two to one. Last year, a teacher was hired on a one-year contract to coordinate classes at the middle school level as well as supervise the ag program’s greenhouse at the high school.
RCSC was then notified that the high school ag instructor Jim Armbruster plans to retire.
With the number of students enrolling in ag for the 2023-24 school year expected to diminish somewhat, administrators recommended a reduction in staff. But ag student Brock Hurley, who spoke at a recent school board meeting, said he expects the number of students to increase now that the department will be infused with new, possibly younger classroom leaders.
After hearing from parents and students at this month’s special meeting, the school board felt hiring two teachers was the best solution.
“They decided for the health of the program,” Craig said of the board’s decision, “we had to have two ag teachers.”
Hearing from the students themselves helped to sway the board in their decision.
“Students saying they wanted those opportunities and that they enjoy those experiences, that made a difference to the board,” Craig said.
Besides teaching ag courses, teachers in the department also coordinate the school’s FFA program, maintain the greenhouse and organize trips for state and national contests.
“In ag, you’ve got more work outside the classes than ever before,” Craig said. “There’s more work than just the classroom.”
Administrators have also recognized the fact that the middle school program has grown in interest also, so keeping an ag teacher available to coordinate an introduction to ag course at the RCMS was also important to the board.
“They decided to work in the middle school program as before and see what enrollment does after a few years,” Craig said.
Those who voiced concern in RCSC’s decision to hire two ag teachers asked the corporation consider staffing in all departments, not just ag. “They felt that there are needs in other departments and those should be considered also,” Craig said.
School finances should also be considered when adding new instructors.
“Some things in education are challenging right now,” Craig said. “Trying to meet all the needs is certainly not easy.”