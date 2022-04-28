JASPER COUNTY — Voters in Jasper, Pulaski and White counties will pick their new Republican representative for District 16 on Tuesday, May 3.
Kendell Culp, of Rensselaer, Barbara Neihouser, of Francesville, and Bryan Washburn, of DeMotte, will vie for votes at Tuesday’s primary, with the winner to be the Republican candidate for the General Election in November.
The representative seat will be vacated by Douglas Gutwein, who announced he will retire from public service later this year. Gutwein, of Francesville, has represented District 16 since 2008.
Culp is currently president of the Jasper County Commissioners and a long-time farmer. Neihouser is a former teacher and registered nurse and Washburn, who is running for political office for the first time, is a former CEO of Jasper County REMC who still remains active in county affairs.
Effective with the May 2022 Primary Election, Jasper County will officially gain status as a Vote Center county, becoming one of 50 counties in the state to switch to centers. Voters may now vote between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any vote center location regardless of where they live in the county.
Center locations include Jasper County Fairgrounds, Rensselaer Fire Department, Brushwood Church, Tri-County Bible Church, Remington Library, Community Bible Church in DeMotte, American Reformed Church in DeMotte, First Church in DeMotte/Wheatfield, Wheatfield Public Library and Walker Township First Department in Wheatfield.
Remember to bring your official photo ID when you go to cast your ballot.
Jasper County will also vote for State Representative District 13, a position currently held by Sharon Negele who seeks reelection. The State Representative District 11 race features incumbent Michael Aylesworth, of Hebron, and challengers Andrew Boersma, of Wheatfield, and Pierce Fischer, a 22-year-old from Wheatfield who would become the youngest legislator in Indiana history if he wins both the Primary and the General Election.
Aylesworth is seeking his fifth two-year term, while Boersma, the current Jasper County Coroner, is running for a state rep seat for the first time.
Among county races, Jacob Taulman will seek re-election for prosecutor, Kara Fishburn will look to retain the county clerk position and Patrick Williamson will see re-election for sheriff. Vince Urbano hopes for re-election to the county surveyor position, while Dawn Hoffman will look to return for four more years as assessor.
Republicans Paul Norwine (District 1), Gary Fritts (District 2) and Steve Jordan (District 3) will seek re-election for county council seats and Jason Armold, a first time candidate, will look to fill the District 4 seat.
District 4 is currently held by council president Rein Bontrager, who hopes to fill the District 3 Commissioner seat vacated by Dick Maxwell, who will retire at the end of the year.
Democratic candidates for the United State Representative District 4 seat are Roger Day and Howard Pollchik. Republican Jim Baird is the incumbent.
Democratic candidates for U.S. Senator are Haneefah Khaaliq, Valerie McCray and Thomas McDermott Jr. Current senator Todd Young, a Republican, will look to retain his seat.
There are no Democratic candidates for state and county positions.