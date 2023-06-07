Bur oak (Quercus macrocarpa) trees are imposing figures that stand out from other trees. Typically, they grow to a height of 70-80 feet although can reach 150 feet.

The bur oak, also called mossycup oak, named for the mossy ring around the acorn, can live 200-300 years and may reach 400 years. Because they require a lot of space, homeowners tend to shy away from planting them. They are planted in parks and landscape projects providing adequate space for the tree to grow to its massive size.