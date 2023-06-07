Bur oak (Quercus macrocarpa) trees are imposing figures that stand out from other trees. Typically, they grow to a height of 70-80 feet although can reach 150 feet.
The bur oak, also called mossycup oak, named for the mossy ring around the acorn, can live 200-300 years and may reach 400 years. Because they require a lot of space, homeowners tend to shy away from planting them. They are planted in parks and landscape projects providing adequate space for the tree to grow to its massive size.
Longevity of the tree and its fire-resistant, thick bark made them well suited to be used by Native Americans as marker trees. The best-known bur oak is “the half-way” tree in Brodhead, Wisconsin, marking the halfway point between Lake Michigan and the Mississippi River, on a trail that Native Americans traveled to reach hunting and fishing grounds.
Rensselaer’s Milroy Park boasts four, bur oak trees. One of the trees located along US Highway 231, within 30 feet of General Milroy’s statue, is a 70- foot-tall oak displaying two large trunks. I have driven by it many times over the years without giving it much pause. When Rensselaer Urban Forestry Council measured the oak trees in the park to estimate their approximate ages, we were presented with a question of the split tree: is it one tree or two?
I contacted Lindsey Purcell, Urban Forestry Specialist, Purdue University. I included a picture of the Bur Oak with the two trunks and asked how to determine if it was one tree that split or two trees that grew together. He responded: “If the bifurcation is below 4.5’, measure both and combine for one tree DBH.” The initials mean diameter at breast height.
The bifurcation (the division into two branches) on the west side of the tree measures 4.5’ at breast height, indicating it is one tree. The east side measures 4.7’ indicating two trees that grew together.
To support the idea that the Bur Oak is one tree we would have to assume that two main trunks developed as a single tree. This occurs when two apical buds at the top of a stem both grow at the same time. Instead of one becoming subordinate to the other, they both chemically act as the central leader on the tree. As a result, two stems form and become codominant. The term codominant refers to a tree that has grown two or more main stems.
The two branches are about the same size in diameter, originate from the same point on the tree, grows upward at a narrow V-shaped angle to compete as the primary stem or ‘leader’ for the tree. Oaks and maples are prone to growing into a tree with two trunks.
The measurement of the trunks are about the same size in diameter, measuring 123 inches and 114 inches.
To support the idea that the Bur Oak is two trees that grew together we would have to assume the trees grew separately in proximity to each other and at some point touched. At this point, the bark on the touching surfaces gradually abraded away as the trees move in the wind. Once the cambium of two trees touches, they sometimes self-graft and grow together as they expand in diameter. The term for this phenomenon is inosculation.
It is interesting to speculate whether the large Bur oak in Milroy Park is one tree or two. The answer is written in the rings of the tree. However, this method only works with the tree being cut down. Every growing season a tree adds a new layer of wood to its trunk that is visible on cross sections of felled trees. A core sample of the tree’s trunk can also help determine the age of a tree. A special tool is used and requires a specialist to extract wood tissue.
Using a noninvasive formula developed by the International Society of Arboriculture to determine the approximate age of trees, the Bur oak measures 237 inches in circumference when combining the diameter of each trunk. This suggests that the tree is 377.4 years old. Taking into consideration the age of the other existing oaks in the park are a little over 200 years, it is most likely the oak with split branches is two trees that grew together.
What do you think.? Send opinions to Rensselaer Urban Forestry Council Facebook page.
