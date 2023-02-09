HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Purdue University Northwest (PNW) 2022 fall semester Dean’s List recognizes 1,738 undergraduate students for their academic achievement.

Qualified students completed 12 credit hours, including at least six during the fall semester, and sustained an overall grade point average of at least 3.5 and a semester grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

