MOROCCO — The Indiana DNR will host a public meeting to discuss upcoming renovations to be done on J.C. Murphey Lake at Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area on Tuesday, March 1.
The public meeting will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m., CST, at the Newton County Government Center in Morocco.
DNR property management and fisheries staff will give a presentation providing details about the renovations and answer questions about the project. The lake requires periodic renovations to maintain habitat for the maximum number of species and recreational opportunities.
The renovation not only will provide habitat for rare and endangered species, but also will improve opportunities for waterfowl hunters, anglers, and wildlife viewing.
Lake renovations are expected to take until 2024 to complete, with the drawdown beginning this spring.
Recreational opportunities will be affected while the lake is drawn down and maintenance is performed.
For more information about this event, visit https://bit.ly/355BM2A.
The Newton County Government Center is at County Road 4117 South and County Road 240 West in Morocco.