RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer will hold an open house in partnership with American Structurepoint, Inc., as they seek public input into the city’s comprehensive plan.
The plan will encompass improvements to the downtown district as well as other areas throughout the city. City officials are asking the public to provide their vision for what Rensselaer should look like in the near future.
“This is another way for residents, visitors, industries, etc., to lend their voice, visions and ideas as we continue in our endeavor,” city officials said in a press release this week.
The public was recently asked to fill out a survey provided by the city to get a clearer picture of what vision residents have in regards to city planning. The results of the survey will be discussed at the open house.
Free beverages and food will be served during the collaboration, which will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in the City Hall Council Chambers.
The Chambers is located at 124 S. Van Rensselaer St. just a couple doors down from the Ritz Cinema.
For more information, contact city building commissioner Kevin Cochran at 219-866-2311 or the mayor’s office at 219-866-5212.