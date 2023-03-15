The House Republican proposed two-year state budget plan includes historic funding for education, strong investments in public health and additional support for local economic development efforts – all the while responsibly cutting taxes.
As your state representative, I am committed to protecting taxpayers, and supporting a budget that lives within our means, pays down debt and wisely maintains prudent reserves protecting us from potential future economic downturns.
By sticking to conservative fiscal values, we can continue to propel our state and Northwest Indiana communities forward while maintaining our state's triple-A credit rating – which helps us save taxpayer dollars.
The proposed House budget plan that I voted to advance to the Indiana Senate would save Hoosier taxpayers nearly $625 million over the next two years. Under current law, Hoosiers are expecting to see their individual income taxes drop to 2.9% by 2029. Our proposal would accelerate that planned cut to take effect by 2026. This expedited timeline could save taxpayers $470 million over the next years and $1.6 billion between now and 2030.
The bill also includes another $155 million in additional cuts over the next two years including increased income-tax deductions for homeowners and renters, additional tax cuts for new parents, increases to the Earned Income Tax Credit for low-income Hoosiers and exemptions for active-duty military pay.
To empower families, we would expand the state's top-ranked school choice program while eliminating fees for textbooks and curricular materials for parents. We also seek to increase work-based learning, apprenticeship and internship opportunities for high school students.
Investing in the health of Hoosiers is also a priority, and the proposed House budget plan outlines funding for regional mental health services, while supporting Hoosier veterans with suicide prevention and career/relocation assistance.
To continue our economic momentum, we can invest in strategies that grow our population and jobs, like the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. This is especially important in more rural areas of the state, where we need to attract job providers and top talent. Investing in READI 2.0 and expanding the uses of these grants to include initiatives that support mental and public health, housing infrastructure and broadband expansion, will provide local leaders the necessary tools for growth.
Indiana, unlike other states, is in a strong position to accelerate growth while keeping our promise to fiscal responsibility.
To learn more about House Bill 1001, now with the Indiana Senate for consideration, visit IndianaHouseRepublicans.com. Be sure to sign up to receive my House e-newsletter updates at in.gov/h16, and reach out to h16@iga.in.gov or 317-234-9447 if I can be of assistance.
EDITOR’S NOTE: State Rep. Culp (R-Rensselaer) represents House District 16, which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.