RENSSELAER — A pair of bills authored by Indiana legislatures has drawn great concern from members of the Rensselaer City Council and Mayor Steve Wood.
Senate Bill 378, which is currently in committee, and House Bill 1002, which recently passed a series of readings, deal with tax issues that could reduce the amount of money municipalities like Rensselaer could receive from the state.
Senate Bill 378, in particular, would deprive the city of thousands of dollars if passed. It is designed to tweak the assessment value of a business’s personal property, increasing the acquisition cost threshold for personal property tax exemption from $80,000 to $250,000.
It is meant to offer relief to small business taxpayers with less than $250,000 in taxable equipment.
Here is how the bill is explained on the Indiana General Assembly website:
• Provides an exemption for business personal property regardless of the acquisition cost that applies only if the property is placed in service in calendar year 2023.
• Allows the exemption for the entire useful life of the property.
• Requires the department of local government finance to adopt rules to amend the Indiana Administrative Code to reduce the minimum valuation percentage for depreciable personal property from 30% to 27.5% for the 2023 assessment date, and to 25% for assessment dates beginning in 2024 and thereafter.
• Amends the county option exemption for business personal property to allow counties to adopt an exemption ordinance that applies only to the first five year period after new business personal property is placed in service and that would require the personal property to be placed back on the tax rolls beginning in the sixth year of its useful life.
Current law requires businesses to pay a tax on at least 30% of the purchase price of machinery and equipment every year even if the equipment is several years old and no longer worth 30% of its original cost.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has made cutting the 30% floor on equipment one of his top priorities this year. He had his fellow Republican hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate.
If this bill and the House bill are passed, the city could stand to lose around $400,000, Wood said at the Monday, Feb. 14 meeting.
“We would be losing money for the city,” he added. “If the state wants to take it (how business’s personal property is taxed) away, then they have to replace it with sustainable income.”
Wood and council members encourage city residents to contact their legislatures to voice opposition to the proposed bills. District 5 State Senator Ed Charbonneau represents the northern half of the city and Jasper County, while Senator Brian Buchanan serves the southern portion of the city. Both can be contacted at 1-800-382-9467 or 317-232-9400.
“I have no problem with taking it away,” Wood said of the legislature’s plans for businesses. “They just need to have something to replace it. It would be detrimental to us if they don’t.”
The council also approved Century Roofing’s bid of $158,082 to replace the city gas department building’s roof. The contractor will fit the building with a rubber roof once the winter weather breaks.
According to Carol Lockridge of the gas department, the current roof is over 50 years old and several leaks have sprung over the past several years.
As part of its bid, Century Roofing will provide a 20-year warranty on both labor and materials. It was the lowest bidder among the three presented to the council for review.
Lockridge said the city is also aware of the work Century Roofing provides, including the completion of a project at the town hall.
The council also approved a repeal of an amendment to an ordinance that provides COVID guidelines regarding quarantine time for city employees. Since employees have the option of getting a vaccine, the governor has lifted his state of emergency declaration and the CDC has dropped the quarantine time from two weeks to five days, the city has decided to end paying employees who miss time due to COVID.