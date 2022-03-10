JASPER COUNTY — Since 2020, the Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) in Jasper and Newton counties have been awarded funds from the Indiana State Department of Agriculture Clean Water Indiana Program and the Department of Natural Resources Lake and River Enhancement Program.
Through the Clean Water Indiana (CWI) Grant, some cost share is still available to help Jasper County farmers/landowners with land in the Lower Kankakee River Watershed implement agricultural conservation practices designed to improve soil health on the land and water quality in the Kankakee River. These projects address agricultural nutrient runoff, soil erosion leading to sedimentation in waterways and decreased farm soil health. Jasper County SWCD can provide cost share of $20/ac for first time cover croppers in the Kankakee Watershed.
The Lower Kankakee Watershed in Jasper County is all the land in the area draining to the Kankakee River. The watershed is defined by the natural slope of the landscape rather than by roads or township lines.
Cost Share Funding Area
The Lake and River Enhancement grant awarded to Newton and Jasper County SWCDs in 2021 addresses resource concerns in the slightly smaller, Knight Ditch-Kankakee River Watershed. This area has been identified as the highest priority area of land between Jasper and Newton counties to reduce agricultural nutrient runoff and sedimentation to the Kankakee River. In Newton County, this watershed extends approximately from County Road 150 West, east into Jasper County and from County Road 700 North, north up to the Kankakee River.
Cost share funds are based on which practices the producer is interested in installing on their land. Eligible practices are those that help reduce excess nutrients, soil, and manure from entering waterbodies. Promoted practices include: field windbreaks, tree plantings, heavy use area protection, livestock fencing, stream crossings, conservation tillage, critical area plantings, filter strips, pasture and hayland plantings, and pollinator plantings.
Applications are reviewed on a monthly basis.
For more information, contact Jasper County SWCD Director, Shelby Keys at 219-866-8008, extension 3 or by email at jaspercountysoilandwater@gmail.com.