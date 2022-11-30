RICHARD ALLEN

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 26, and arraigned on Oct. 28, at the Carroll County Courthouse for the murder of the two Delphi girls killed in February 2017.

DELPHI — Special Judge Frances Gull, presiding in the Delphi murder case against Richard Allen, allowed a redacted release of the probable cause affidavit, which explains the reason for the charges against Allen.

The affidavit had not been released to the public until after a hearing to allow the release on Nov. 22. The names of witnesses have been redacted from the affidavit.

