While I was driving around the other day, I was struck by the sheer number of “pro” statements that surround me. I encountered no less than a half dozen different ones just on that car trip, then later I spent a little time scrolling through the social media feed only to find even more.
“Pro-life” … “pro-choice” … “pro-gun” … “pro-Trump” … “pro-LGBTQ+” … “pro-Ukraine” … “pro-teachers” … “pro-parents” … “pro-free speech” … “pro-women’s rights” … “pro-racial equality” … “pro-Will Smith” … “pro-Chris Rock” … “pro-Johnny Depp” … and entire world defined by our “pros.” Of course, it doesn’t just stop there because a declaration of what someone is “for” seems to inevitably be understood as a declaration “against” something else.
This is certainly nothing new, and I myself have played my part in all this. We all want to be people of conviction, people who stand for something. As Americans, inheritors of a nation born out of conflict over fundamental principles about rights, freedoms, and the role and responsibility of government, morality, definitions of what we are for and what we’re against are part of our DNA. And as Christians who believe and trust in the work of a righteous God to call out sin and rebellion and call us to something higher, it’s only natural that definitions of right and wrong dominate our consciousness tool.
However, as I learn and grow in Christ, I’m often left wondering … is this really what it’s all about?
Of course, there is a case to be made for it. The apostle Paul writes, “We must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each one may receive what is due for what he has done in the body, whether good or evil. Therefore, knowing the fear of the Lord, we persuade others.” (2 Cor. 5:10–11 ESV) Judgment is a scary thing, and knowing about it, we should persuade others toward goodness too; that’s part of it, right?
But Paul goes on from there to talk about something even bigger than judgment … reconciliation.
“From now on, therefore, we regard no one according to the flesh. Even though we once regarded Christ according to the flesh, we regard him thus no longer. Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come. All this is from God, who through Christ reconciled us to himself and gave us the ministry of reconciliation; that is, in Christ God was reconciling the world to himself, not counting their trespasses against them, and entrusting to us the message of reconciliation. Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ, God making his appeal through us. We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God. For our sake he made him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.” (2 Cor. 5:16–21 ESV)
See, a long time ago — the longest time ago — humanity drew a line in the sand and said, “God, you’re over there. We’re over here. We don’t stand for you anymore; we stand for ourselves.” Now we didn’t do it in so many words, but when we chose to listen to a villainous serpent and elevate ourselves to the place of our Creator God, we might as well have. That sin, that rebellion, made us enemies of God (Romans 5:10). He had his convictions, and we had ours. He had his way of doing things; we had ours. And it seemed that the two sides were perpetually locked in a battle of wills.
However, God’s great example to us is that he puts aside the conflict and moves toward his enemies. More than that, he does all the work to reconcile us to himself through his son, Jesus Christ. And Paul calls us “ambassadors” of this, meaning we go out into the world to spread that message, including living it out in our own conflicts.
Our faith isn’t about picking sides, then. It’s about looking past the “sides,” the pros and cons to see the person on the other side, whom Christ died to reconcile to God. Sometimes I think we think that what Christ needs from us to champion righteousness in the world at all costs. But God made his appeal to the world by bringing about reconciliation … and what he calls us to do is to stand on that, so that others might know the same.