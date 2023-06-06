Health News
tetmc

In the world of healthcare, we know that men are less likely to be seen by a healthcare provider than women. This holds true even if men are being impacted by the life-threatening condition referred to as the “man-flu.”

It’s really difficult to articulate the serious nature of man-flu. As a male that has personally suffered from this condition, it can be touch and go. It is the perceived weakness. Incapacitating lethargy. Severe inability to do anything for oneself because the will to push-on is absent.

Tags