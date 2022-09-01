JASPER COUNTY — A pretrial conference in the State of Indiana’s case against Israel Hernandez, who has been charged with rape, is set for Tuesday, Sept. 13 in the Jasper County Circuit Court.
See RAPE CASE, Page 2
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|24 Hour "Day Pass"
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$25.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
To activate digital access, you will need the phone number listed on your account.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 574-583-5121 or email cgrace@thehj.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
JASPER COUNTY — A pretrial conference in the State of Indiana’s case against Israel Hernandez, who has been charged with rape, is set for Tuesday, Sept. 13 in the Jasper County Circuit Court.
See RAPE CASE, Page 2
Hernandez, 18, and a recent graduate of Rensselaer Central High School, faces a rape charge when the victim is unaware of the defendant’s actions and two counts of sexual battery where defense alleges to have touched another person’s genitals, pubic area or buttocks.
Hernandez entered a plea of not guilty during a court appearance on April 28. A no contact order was issued by Judge John Potter on April 12, but Hernandez now faces a criminal misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy with the Pulaski Superior Court.
The charge was filed on July 12.
An initial hearing for the charge in Pulaski County is set for Sept. 22.
Hernandez was charged with rape and sexual battery on Tuesday, April 12. The incident reportedly occurred during a house party that involved a number of teenagers in Rensselaer on Saturday, April 2.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.