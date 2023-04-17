In session

State Rep. Kendell Culp ((left) and Rep. Mark Genda (right) discuss legislation that would prepare students for the workforce Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in the House Chamber. This session, Culp supported efforts to incentivize schools and career centers to embrace more earn-and-learn partnerships with local businesses.

With the end of the school year on the horizon, graduating seniors are preparing for their next chapters.

It's an exciting time as these young Hoosiers enter adulthood and face new challenges. From joining the workforce to managing their personal finances, I'm working this session on legislation to help our high school graduates hit the ground running.

