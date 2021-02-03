CHICAGO – With forecasts of snow, high winds and icy conditions Thursday, followed by dangerously low temperatures through the weekend, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) wants individuals and families to take precautions to protect against the hazards severe winter weather may bring.
“Icy roads and blowing snow can make travel extremely hazardous,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “Stay inside your home as much as possible; if you must drive, bring an emergency kit that includes an ice scraper, blanket and flashlight, and keep the fuel tank above half full.”
Protect yourself and your family by taking the necessary precautions:
• Before the temperatures drop, gather supplies in case you need to stay home for several days. Keep in mind each person’s and pet’s specific needs, including medication;
• Dress in layers and keep dry;
• Check on neighbors, family and friends while following the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on maintaining social and physical distancing;
• Know the symptoms of cold-related health issues such as frostbite and hypothermia and seek medical attention if health conditions are severe. Learn more at the CDC’s webpage Prevent Frostbite & Hypothermia;
• Plug only one heat-producing appliance (such as a space heater) into an electrical outlet at a time and turn space heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed. Never use an oven to heat your home;
• Bring your pets indoors or ensure they have a warm shelter area with unfrozen water; and
• Prepare for power outages. Make sure to fully charge all electronics before severe weather begins to impact your area. Use generators outside only and away from windows.
You can always find valuable information to help you prepare for winter emergencies at www.ready.gov/winter. Bookmark FEMA’s mobile site http://m.fema.gov or download the FEMA app today to have important readiness information just one click away.