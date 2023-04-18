Swinging for a medal

RCHS senior Harrison Odle flirted with a top 10 finish at Saturday's Twin Lakes Invitational, settling for 11th with a team-best score of 80 at the Tippecanoe Country Club.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

MONTICELLO — Senior Harrison Odle’s 80 was among the top individuals at this past Saturday’s Twin Lakes Invitational, propelling Rensselaer Central into a sixth-place spot as a team at the annual event.

The Bombers had a team score of 344 at the Tippecanoe Country Club, with Odle and senior Zach Geleott (88) and junior Brayden Mushett (88) each shooting under 90. Senior Carter Drone added a 91 and senior Wrigley Porter fired a kick-out score of 98.

Tags