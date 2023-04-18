MONTICELLO — Senior Harrison Odle’s 80 was among the top individuals at this past Saturday’s Twin Lakes Invitational, propelling Rensselaer Central into a sixth-place spot as a team at the annual event.
The Bombers had a team score of 344 at the Tippecanoe Country Club, with Odle and senior Zach Geleott (88) and junior Brayden Mushett (88) each shooting under 90. Senior Carter Drone added a 91 and senior Wrigley Porter fired a kick-out score of 98.
Odle’s score was good for 11th overall, He finished one stroke from placing in the top 10 to earn a medal. Maverick Conway of Tipton was tournament champion after shooting a 3-under-par 69.
Sophomore Darius Lapsley competed as an individual, finishing his rookie performance with a 116.
Kankakee Valley also competed in the event, finishing 16th overall with a 432. Gabe Kistler was the lone golfer to break 100 with a 96. Austin Van Loon shot a 109, Jeremy Vanblaircom carded a 112 and Lane Zander shot a 115.
• BOMBERS WELCOME HANOVER CENTRAL: Mushett celebrated his birthday in a big way Friday, April 14, firing a career-best 39 to lead the Bombers to a 164-171 win over Hanover Central at Curtis Creek.
Mushett and Geleott tied for team honors with 39s and Odle checked in with a 42. Drone shot a 44 to round out the scoring and Porter had a kick-out round of 49.
Junior Josh Lubow of Hanover Central was match medalist with a 2-over-par 38.
The in the intrasquad junior varsity match, Lapsley led a trove of Bombers with a 52, followed by Hayden Warne (56), Eli Dixon (57), Nevan Odle (59), Elijah Armold (60), Jackson Geleott (61), Chase Van Meter (66), Donavyn Green (67) and Cohen Westphal (68).
Prep Baseball
Bombers get baker’s dozen at Winamac
WINAMAC — Junior right-hander Danny Marlow tossed a one-hitter and Rensselaer Central’s bats feasted on Winamac’s pitching in cruising to a 13-0 victory in five innings on Friday, April 14.
Marlow went the distance, striking out five and walking one.
The Bombers (2-2) scored six runs in the first inning, including a bases-clearing double from sophomore Brayson Johns. RCHS also got home runs from Tommy Boyles in the third inning and Ethan Pickering in the fifth.
Rensselaer had 15 hits in all, with Cohen Craig, Colton Metzger, Johns, Pickering and Boyles collecting multiple hits. Cohen was 3 for 5 at the plate.
The Warriors remain winless at 0-6.
Gophers break open close one at TC
REMINGTON — Clinton Prairie snapped a 3-3 tie with seven runs in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh to pull away from Tri-County in a 14-3 victory on Friday, April 14.
The Gophers had three extra-base hits and 10 hits in all at Remington Community Park. They were able to solve Cavaliers ace Tyler Vandeveer, who struck out 13 batters but had seven walks and allowed seven earned runs on six hits.
The Cavaliers (2-3) got a home run from senior Jake Nevitt and Vandeveer had a double. Koby Bahler was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Nevitt plated two runs. Tyler Burns, Connor Ross and Noah Pratt added singles.
Clinton Prairie, which improves to 3-3, had 10 team hits and took advantage of 13 walks.
Prep Track & Field
Lady Kougars 2nd at Hobart invite
HOBART — Senior Ella Carden was named Outstanding Performer in leading Kankakee Valley to a second-place finish at the annual Hobart Little 5 meet on Saturday, April 15.
Carden won the 200-meter dash in a personal-best time of 27.17 seconds, took second in the 100 meters, tied for second in the long jump and joined Kate Thomas, Brooke Swart and Ava McKim in taking second in the 4-by-100 relay in a season-best time of 51.31 seconds.
Ava Dase won the shot-put with a PR toss of 33 feet and Thomas claimed the long jump title at 16-3.
McKim was also fourth in the 100 meters, freshman Elyce Gillette was fourth in the 400 in a PR time of 63.52 seconds (with teammate Gabbi Diener eighth), freshman Maddi Gray was sixth in the 800 meters in a PR time of 2:52.52, Emma Bell took second in the 3,200 meters in 12:15.28 (with Addie Johnson fifth in a PR time of 13:56.62), Laynie Capellari was eighth in the 100 hurdles, Mia Hoffmann-Buczek was seven in the 300 hurdles, Capellari added a fourth in the high jump at 4-10 (with Eva Sersic sixth), Haylee Hass had a PR of 6-6 in the pole vault (with Syd Rose also fifth) and Rose was eighth in the shot-put with a PR toss of 28-6.
The 4-by-400 relay team of Reese Van Meter, Gillette, Diener and Swart was fourth and the 4-by-800 foursome of Swart, Gray, Johnson and Allie Rushmore was third.
RCHS teams 1st, 2nd at TC triangular
WOLCOTT — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ track team picked up 11 first-place finishes in winning a triangular meet with host Tri-County and South Newton on April 13.
The Lady Bombers, meanwhile, finished second in their meet.
The RCHS boys had 100 points to easily defeat runner-up South Newton (37) and the host Cavaliers (29).
Champions for the Bombers included Tyger Woodke in the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.34 seconds (with teammate Kolton Ploughe second in 18.37), Nolan Potts in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches (with Broc Beier second at 5-6), Tristen Wuethrich in the 1,600-meter run in 4:46 (with Tom Van Hoose second in 4:50 and Oden Van Hoose third in 4:57), Jordan Cree in the shot-put at 48-7 (with Bryan Camarena second at 43-7) and discus at 147-4 (with Camarena fourth at 110-7), Ploughe in the 300 hurdles in 45.25 seconds (with Woodke third), Dalton Henry in the 400 meters in 52.50 (with Ethan Cook third) and Tom Van Hoose in the 3,200 run in 10:51 (with Oden Van Hoose second in 11:11 and Jack Boer third in 11:27).
The Bombers also won all three relay races, including the 4-by-800 (Tom Van Hoose, Trey Maciejewski, Cade Rivera and Jacob Partin) in 4:24; the 4-by-400 (Henry, Wuethrich, Partin and Maciejewski) in 3:46; and the 4-by-100 team (Avery Reyes, Woodke, Aaron Barko and Logan Kuiper) in 47 seconds.
Kuiper was second in the long jump at 18 feet (with Peyton Joseph fourth) and fourth in the 100 meters; Jack Jordan was second in the pole vault at 12 feet (with Matthew Swartz fourth); Wuethrich finished second in the 800 meters in 2:09 (with Partin third and Maciejewski fourth); and Henry was second in the 200 dash in 23.28 seconds (with Reyes third).
The Lady Bombers had 50 points to finish behind host Tri-County, which had 80 points. South Newton was third with 30 points.
Rensselaer had four first-place finishes, including the 400 relay team of Brooklyn Bilyeu, Emma Sinn, Libby Dixon and Grace Healey; Dixon won the pole vault at 8-6 (with Sinn second and Tessa Ventrello fourth); Audrey Davisson was the 1,600 run champion in 6:28.71 (with Audrey Korniak third); and Healey won the 200-meter dash title in 27.50 seconds (with Sinn third).
Korniak was second in the 3,200 meters in 14:33.56; the 4-by-800 team of Delaney Koebcke, Solcy Sanchez, Davisson and Rheannon Pinkerman was second in 11:09.06; and the 4-by-400 team of Bilyeu, Healey, Davisson and Pinkerman was second in 4:44.62.
Sinn was third in the 100 dash, Koebcke placed third in the 400 meters and Pinkerman was third in the 800 run.
Prep Softball
KVHS bounces back to beat Highland
HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley rallied from a 5-0 deficit with eight straight runs to edge Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Highland, 8-6, on Friday, April 14.
Starting pitcher Elyse Starr settled in after a tough start to get the win. She went 6 1/3 innings when Jocelyn Peal entered the seventh with two runners on and the tying run at the plate with just one out.
She would get the save as the Kougars won their second NCC contest of the season.
Kyli Page had a home run in the third inning when KV scratched out two runs. The Kougars scored four more times in the fifth to secure the lead at 6-5 and added two more runs in the sixth.
Aubrey Hanger, Kayla Schantz and Page had two hits each for KVHS.