MAKER MONDAY AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Children in grades 1-8 are invited to the Wheatfield Library’s Maker Monday Program, scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19 from 4-5 p.m.
Those in attendance will enjoy flexing their STEAM skills with some gadgets from the library. A snack will also be provided.
Registration is required, and may be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774.
CHRISTMAS AFTER
SCHOOL PROGRAM AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Children in grades K-5 are invited to the Wheatfield Library’s Christmas After School Program. Scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m., this program will involve a holiday-themed craft, snack, and a story.
Registration is required, and can be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219 956-3774.
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Community veterans are invited to join the Rensselaer Library staff on Monday, Dec. 19 from 9:30-11 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a Vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. The awesome veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company will be providing the brew as well.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881.
ADULT BINGO AT
DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m., the DeMotte Library will be having Adult Bingo upstairs in the meeting room. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Registration is requested and is available by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, (219) 987-2221, or online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
JASPER COUNTY PUBLI
LIBRARY HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Public Libraries in Rensselaer, DeMotte and Wheatfield will be closed on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s. For additional information, contact your local JCPL library – Rensselaer (219) 866-5881, DeMotte (219) 987-2221, Wheatfield (219) 956-3774
QUEST TREKKERS BOOK
CLUB AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library for Quest Trekkers on Monday, Dec. 19 from 6-7 p.m.
This is the library’s book club for grades 2-5.
The club features books that are historical, adventurous and everything in between. For this meeting, A Ghost Tale for Christmas by Mary Pope Osborne will be discussed.
Books for next month’s meeting will be handed out at this time.
Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.