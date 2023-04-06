PWG presents $3,000 to JCPL

Provided

Prairie Writers Guild members John Groppe, left, and Ed Habrowski, right, present JCPL director Patty Stringfellow, center, with a donation to be used for promoting writing and writers in Jasper County.

 Provided

RENSSELAER — For almost 20 years, the phrase “From the Edge of the Prairie,” has meant more than a geographic location for area residents.

From the first edition printed in spring of 2004, to the last volume printed in November, 2020, the annual anthology from the Prairie Writers Guild brought together area writers to share their poems, memoirs, short fiction and more.