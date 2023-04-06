RENSSELAER — For almost 20 years, the phrase “From the Edge of the Prairie,” has meant more than a geographic location for area residents.
From the first edition printed in spring of 2004, to the last volume printed in November, 2020, the annual anthology from the Prairie Writers Guild brought together area writers to share their poems, memoirs, short fiction and more.
Over the 17 published volumes, one can find contributions from 136 unique area writers, as well as 69 area artists, plus featured pieces from family art and history collections.
Guild members say as much as the books were a community effort, none of it would have been possible without the driving force of founder Connie Kingman, who stepped down as managing editor in 2019. Unable to find a new managing editor to helm the annual publication, and with dwindling numbers at meetings, this year the group officially ceased operations “for the foreseeable future.
“After two years of off-again-on-again monthly meetings with less and less members attending and asking them as well as others to step up and be the managing editor, no one would come forward to assume the arduous duties,” said guild member Ed Habrowski of DeMotte.
“It wasn’t Covid,” said long-time group member John Groppe, of Rensselaer, whose poems and photography were a regular feature of the anthology. “We met, but we were unable to put something on in the absence of Connie. It was a huge task.”
Groppe said from the beginning, Kingman’s focused goal of commercial publication put the Prairie Writers Guild ahead of similar community writers groups that they initially looked to for guidance.
“It began with notice in the newspaper to start a writers’ group,” Groppe said. “We had no idea it would become a bold ambition to have a book by the end of the year.”
The books were partially funded by the contributing writers, who each agreed to purchase a set number of titles for self-distribution. But the daunting tasks of proofreading, editing, text arrangement, physical layout and more were handled by volunteers, and to a great extent by Kingman herself. When she stepped down, Habrowski said, the group attempted to share some of her duties and asked for others to step up to be the managing editor, but in three years, two individuals had cycled through the position, and they were looking again.
Last fall, members of the Prairie Writers Guild reached out to the Jasper County Public Library Director, Patty Stringfellow, to discuss what might happen with the remaining funds from the group. At its Dec.7, 2022 meeting, the PWG group voted to donate the balance of their account, $3,000, to be divided equally among the three libraries of the Jasper County Public Library system: Rensselaer, DeMotte and Wheatfield.
“The funds would be expressly used by the three libraries to create or continue to house writing groups that maintain association with the library,” said Habrowski. “Funds could be used to bring in writers, provide supplies for writers, hold book discussions, hold virtual author meetings with aspiring writers, and etc.”
Groppe said the group had always looked upon the library as a kindred entity and was excited by the possibilities their gift could provide.
“Whatever opportunities occur to the library to encourage writing in the county that would be fine.”
Stringfellow said the library is eager to see what will come from the donation.
“The Prairie Writers Guild has always been a community gem, and it is hard to let community gems go,” she said, “but we are pleased to receive this donation, a very thoughtful gift that will positively impact current and future writers.
“An added bonus is that we have nearly 20 years’ worth of poems, memoirs, short fiction and more on our library shelves to enjoy for years to come. That is the greater gift.”
In addition to the monetary gift to the library, the guild also provided their collection of unsold volumes to area schools and care centers, said Kingman.
“The hope was to inspire upcoming writers and to give comfort and enjoyment to those who love to read.”
Kingman said her take away from the project was how many people from all walks of life responded to the creative outlet the volume provided.
“I believe the community may have been surprised when introduced to so many writers living, unbeknownst, in their midst,” she said.
“And I noticed the success of the guild offered courage to both novice and mature writers to join with us to share their insights and talents.”
DeMotte author Pat Kopanda agreed.
“We had one writer, he was a truck driver, and he was a superb writer. He would read his stories and he kept you glued listening to them.”
Kopanda herself a novice writer when she joined, said she relied on the group, and more on Kingman herself, to pen a non-fiction account of DeMotte historical figure Charity Fairchild, the namesake of DeMotte’s Fairchild House Museum. She has since gone on to write her own family history as well as several volumes of poetry.
“I miss them all, my Prairie Writers Guild,” she said. “Being around a bunch of writers is a lot of fun.”
Though the group has paused for now, Kingman said the same creative drive and talent remains in the community.
“I suspect the creative spirit of our writing community is very much alive and well. It would not surprise me if the Guild would catch its second wind and blow across this edge of the prairie once again.”