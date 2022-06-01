Regional School Art Shows January-April
There were three school shows held this year which included a primary/upper elementary, middle school and high school. This was the 28th year of the event and over 500 students were showcased in the Lillian Fendig Gallery. Area art teachers help make this show a success. Due to COVID our normal receptions could not take place but there were mini receptions, private viewings offered and the show was also presented virtually on line. A special thank you to Kelley Spurgeon for coordinating all shows.
Carpenter Creek Cellars Wine Label Contest April
A contest was held that gave all PAC members the opportunity to design the label for the current years Strawberry Wine. The label appears on over 1,200 bottles. Carpenter Creek Cellars graciously donates a share of their sales to the Prairie Arts Council each year. This year there were seven artists that entered the contest and the winning label was designed by Maddie Curless.
4th Annual PAC Member Show April-June
The Prairie Arts Council continued its commitment to offering more opportunities for its members to display their work. Members had to be 16 or older and a current member. Artwork displayed included paintings, photos, sculpture, fiber and mixed media items. There were 18 artist represented in the show and a closing reception was held.
ARTCAMP 2021 June-July
ARTCAMP 2.0 was held in June and July with 2 teachers offering classes. The first class in June by Lindsey Preston offered Nature Inspired classes to both young and older children. Both classes had 2 students each. The second class in July was by Shannon Anderson and was titled Paint & Poetry. There were 4 students. Issues including publicity and the pandemic attributed to low turnout. However, it was a beginning to the return of ARTCAMP.
Solo Show by Kelley Spurgeon July-August
Record, Repeat, Release was a show the included a yearlong series of small index card art, multiple altered journals created in old books, business-sized nonobjective art and several small journals. The show was filled by over 500 pieces of Kelley’s wonderful work and was attended by over 400 people during the time it was open to the public.
Art in the Alley July
This first ever free art and music festival was held in Filson Park. There were 12 vendors offering their art for sale. A craft tent offering Zen tangles, Mandela coloring pages and painted boards was free. Tie dyed t-shirts were available to make and purchase. 95 shirts were sold. Tours of the REN ArtWalk were offered with 20 people participating. Three local musicians performed and free raffles were given out during the event.
Alternative School Art Classes 2021
Prairie Arts Council again working with the Jasper County Art League continued the Alternative Art classes for another year. The spring classes offered at RCHS were disrupted by COVID but there were four classes held with 29 students able to participating. Classes were offered in the fall with 94 students participating. There were 29 artists involved in the offering of the two semesters. There is a shift in the students’ positive self-expression, self-esteem and cooperation attributed to these classes.
Rock the Arts at Carpenter Creek Cellars Winery September
The annual fundraiser Rock the Arts was held at and in partnership with Carpenter Creek Cellars Winery. RTA is a celebration and thank you to our sponsors who made our relaunch of ArtCamp possible and their continued support of public arts within our community. The festival was a day of music, food and wine. PAC’s booth displayed the wine label entries, information and a banner listing all the sponsors. A photo booth was also offered and enjoyed by many.
Jasper County Art League Show “Sounds of Harmony” September-October
The annual JCAL show was held with 21 artists participating. Media included working ceramic fountains and mixed media sculpture to drawings, paintings, photography and more. A closing reception was well attended.
Art at Tippecanoe River State Park October
12 artists lead nearly 500 adults and children thru 10 art activities set-up in and around the river shelter at Tippecanoe River State Park. Artists were JCAL and PAC members. Most stayed in cabins and enjoyed an evening campfire, dinner and Sunday worship service together.
Master Teachers- Master Artists October-November
This special invitational show featured the art of thirteen retired art educators’ artists who are also PAC members. The goal was to celebrate and honor the dedication, excellence and ongoing energy of this group of artist-teachers who touched the lives of so many in our region and continue in their commitment to the importance of creating. Each artist presented a selection of works he/she wanted to share.
Holiday Art Show & Sale November
18 artists sold their creations. Jasper County Art League served a potato bar which was well received. The two-day event was a success.
Celebrating Photography November-December
Student and adult photography was displayed. There was a wide variety of work including natural scenes, wild and domestic animals, portraits, digitally altered photos and more. There were 60 adults and five children who participated. Judge Allan McConnel congratulated show winners at the reception.
Prairie Arts Council schedule for spring/summer 2022
Now through June 10 — Annual PAC Member Show, Fendig Gallery
June 16-July 7— Selections from PAC Permanent Collection, Fendig Gallery
July 18 — 22nd ARTCAMP 2.0 & Mural Week, Rensselaer & Wheatfield
July 23 — Art in the Alley, Art Market, Music, & Crafts, Filson Park
July 29 — Aug. 26th “Homecoming” featuring local artists, Fendig Gallery
Sep. 1 — 30th “Celebrations” featuring JCAL artists, Fendig Gallery
Sept 10th Rock the Arts, wine and music, Carpenter Creek