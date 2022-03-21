JASPER COUNTY — To all Prairie Arts Council members and the arts community: PAC wanted to let everyone know about a few opportunities open to members in this first quarter of 2022.
Member Show
Applications for PAC's fifth annual member show are currently open through April 14.
Quarterly Newsletter
PAC will start offering a quarterly newsletter starting next month. This newsletter will go out to all members and anyone who signed up on the website. If you are a member and have any important dates or things to celebrate you can submit your details to this email address before the end of March and PAC will try to include it.
Accepting Applications for new board members
If you are a member and are interested in becoming active in PAC decisions, please email PAC your details and you will be contacted about the process. You will need to contact PAC before April 7.
Alternative School
Our Alternative School committee is looking for new volunteers. This is a valuable program that brings art programs to students who need it most. If you have a big heart and a mind for organization, this is the program for you!
Art Camp
The brochure for Art Camp (July 18-22) this year will be going out soon by email. We are very excited about the return of Art Camp as we have integrated it with our Art in the Alley event and Mural Week so keep your eye out! We are also looking for volunteers to help with classes and programs.
Next year will be the 30th anniversary of the Prairie Arts Council and we hope for big things.
PAC appreciates everything you do for us and hope to see you at future exhibits and programs.