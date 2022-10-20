Powerful Words

God called young Jeremiah to deliver his warning to Judah. The nation had become unbearably wicked. Reform was too late. Judgment was coming. God would not be changing his mind. Judah would be taken into captivity. Those taken captive would never know freedom again. Not even King Josiah’s passion for God could bring God’s mercy any longer.

Jeremiah, chapter 2, reveals the path that Judah (and Israel) had taken. Look at that chapter with me.

