God called young Jeremiah to deliver his warning to Judah. The nation had become unbearably wicked. Reform was too late. Judgment was coming. God would not be changing his mind. Judah would be taken into captivity. Those taken captive would never know freedom again. Not even King Josiah’s passion for God could bring God’s mercy any longer.
Jeremiah, chapter 2, reveals the path that Judah (and Israel) had taken. Look at that chapter with me.
First, God said (v 2) Judah had begun as a kind people, devoted to God when betrothed to Him. The reference is to their commitment in Egypt to follow God, trusting Him to lead them out of slavery to the Egyptians. God kept his part. The Hebrew people kept theirs ….. for a few days!
Second, God protected his people (v 3) from all enemies. Indeed, disaster came upon all nations who tried to destroy Judah.
Third, Judah departed from God, causing God to question (vs 4-6), “What injustice did you see in Me that lead you to depart from me?” When enemies threatened, Judah failed to seek God, but looked for help elsewhere!
Fourth (v 7), God declared that the land He had purified by ridding most of it from idols had been defiled again, this time by his own people who had departed from Him! They sold themselves to wood and stone, idols made from inanimate, dead materials!
Fifth, (in vs 8, 9) God said that even their religious leaders had departed from Him! Then vs 10-12 God pointed out an unheard of thing! No pagan nation anywhere near them had ever changed loyalty to their gods, who were not gods! Yet, his people had changed loyalty from the only true God to following idols!
Seventh, (13-15), God charged them with two evils: You have forsaken Me, the producer of living water, and you have built cisterns that cannot produce living water (gods that cannot produce salvation)!
Eighth, (16-18), when in trouble, you sought help from Egyptian idols instead of seeking my help!
Ninth (19-21), Your own wickedness has brought upon you the horrible punishment you are about to endure.
Tenth, You have become too filthy to get the dirt off (vs 22-27)! Eleventh (28-37), Enough is enough! It is now too late. Nothing more can be done to forgive you! You are doomed. You can read about the fulfillment of this prophecy, Judah’s last days as a nation, in I Kings, chapters 22-25.
Today, America has chosen to follow this same ungodly pattern.
Those who laid the foundation for our nation were Godly folks who wanted only to please God. In return, God protected our country through incredible events! Yet, America kicked God out of our schools, our government, and even most of our churches (who live to please men and not God!). God must wonder what He did to deserve our departing from Him!
The land God purified with his Word, we have defiled again. Even our religious leaders have departed from his Word. We changed from following Almighty God to following gods of Pleasure and Self, committing the same two evils Judah committed: We forsook God in favor of powerless gods!
Rather than rely on God, we are told we must rely upon our government, something our forefathers warned us not to do! Our own wickedness has brought this upon us! Indeed, the filth in our
nation has become so ground in that we cannot get all the dirt off! The final point: Is it too late for America?