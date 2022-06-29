GERI-FIT FITNESS CLASSES
HELD AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Senior adults are invited to attend our Geri-Fit at the Rensselaer Library, held the first three Wednesdays in every month.
Join the library staff on July 6, 13, and 20 at 10-11 a.m. each day. There is no cost for this program and participants will follow DVD instruction with staff assistance. This is a chair exercise, strength training, muscle building and maintaining class for senior adults.
Please bring your water bottle and two-pound weights, if desired. Stretch bands will be provided. Registration is required. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
COMBAT COFFEE AT THE
WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Community veterans are invited to join the Wheatfield Library on Wednesday, July 6 at 10 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation,and camaraderie.
Registration is requested, but not required. Any questions, contact the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774.
WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS WEEK AT YOUR LIBRARY FOR SUMMER READING?
July 5- There will be a Movie Day for grades K-5 at the DeMotte Library at 1 p.m. and at the Wheatfield Library at 3 p.m. At 10 a.m. Rensselaer Library will be having a scavenger hunt for grades K-5.
July 7- Teens will be having their Movie Day at the DeMotte Library at 1 p.m. and the Wheatfield Library at 3 p.m. The Rensselaer Library will be having a Pour Painting Class for teens at 2 p.m.
JCPL CLOSED FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY
JASPER COUNTY — All Jasper County Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
BARN QUILT PAINTING CLASS
AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 2-6 p.m. at the Rensselaer Public Library for its Barn Quilt Painting Class, instructed by Vicki Donahue.
This program is designed to allow you to design and paint your own barn quilt on wood. You will be able to choose from two different sizes: a 12 x 12 for $25 or a 24 x 24 for $50. There will be up to 10 different patterns to choose from, and these will be chosen on the day of the program. Donahue will instruct you every step of the way from how to lay out the design and choosing the colors of your barn quilt.
The barn quilts are painted with outdoor paint, so they may be displayed outside or inside. All boards are pre-cut, sanded, and primed before the program.
Payment for the project must be made prior to the program at the Rensselaer Library. All payments for the program must be in by Saturday, July 9. No refunds will be given; you may send someone else to do your project if you are unable to attend.
Registration is required for this event and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or online at myjcpl.org/events.