RENSSELAER — Poor air quality in Jasper County and the surrounding area on Tuesday forced Rensselaer Central to move summer workouts inside or cancel them altogether.
Air quality was at unhealthy levels due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, according to the US National Weather Service in Chicago.
Area residents woke up Tuesday morning to hazy skies and the smell of smoke. A view from above by AirNow.gov showed smoke covering almost all of Indiana, as well as Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.
The poor air conditions are the result of a wildfire season in Canada. As of Tuesday afternoon, 488 active wildfires were raging across Canada, with more than half considered to be “out of control,” according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.
Air quality alerts and ozone action days have been declared by IDEM as poor quality that will continue through Wednesday.
People with chronic respiratory issues are asked to limit prolonged outdoor activity.
The Air Quality Index was as high as 180 around Hammond, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children or people with heart or lung diseases. An index of 50 or below is considered good.
The index was over 200 in and around Chicago suburbs, which means everyone is at risk, according to AirNow.gov.