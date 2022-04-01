WHEATFIELD — Want to learn about fish stocking, aeration, water testing and more? A pond management workshop will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at the Wheatfield Public Library from 8:30–11:30 a.m., CST.
The event is sponsored by the Newton County Soil & Water District, the Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Aquatic Control.
Aquatic Control is sponsoring the lunch.
Speakers will be INDNR district fisheries biologist Tom Bacula and Aquatic Control manager Steve Lee. Both will be speaking about fish communities, habitat, weed management and any other questions you might have.
Feel free to bring any plant samples from your pond that you’d like identified.
Attendees will also learn about fish stocking, fish kills, water testing and aeration.
This is a free event and lunch is provided by Aquatic Control. RSVP by April 1. Call Jasper County Soil and Water at 219-866-8008 x3 or email jaspercountysoilandwater@gmail.com to RSVP.