JASPER COUNTY — The Indiana State Police helped recover a tractor-trailer that was stolen from the Love’s Truck Stop at State Road 10, east of I-65 near DeMotte on Wednesday morning.
According to police, the driver of the truck reported it missing after going inside the truck stop and not finding it in the spot it was parked at when he came out.
During an investigation, officers were able to determine that the vehicle was at another truck stop located in Remington, which is approximately 30 miles south of DeMotte. The truck was reported to be on the move again later, traveling south on I-65.
Troopers at ISP’s Lafayette Post were notified and a trooper later located the vehicle traveling southbound in the interstate near the 152-mile marker in Clinton County.
Trooper Corey Brown, who was trailing behind the vehicle, noticed that it had been altered from the original theft. Numbers on the trailer had been freshly spray-painted over, the license plates had been switched and a different tractor had been hooked up to the trailer.
Troopers were able to get the driver to pull the vehicle over and Dalwy DeArmas Rodriguez, 36, of Louisville, Kentucky, was taken into custody without incident.
Rodriguez was transported to the Clinton County Jail and charged with possession of stolen property, a Level 5 felony.
Charges were to be filed in Jasper County by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at a later date.
The company that owned the product in the trailer reported its contents to be valued at $914,000. All the property was recovered and undamaged.
The semi that was stolen in DeMotte was later found abandoned northbound at the 232-mile marker on I-65 by ISP Trooper Kurtis Jones. It was released to the driver.
Assisting in the search for the semi-tractor and trailer were the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Boone County Sheriff’s Department. Zore’s Towing in Lebanon was called to move the vehicles.
All suspects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.