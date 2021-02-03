DELPHI — On Feb. 13, 2017, Abigail Williams and Liberty German went missing while walking on a trail near the Monon High Bridge in the town of Delphi.
The next day, their bodies were discovered. The Carroll County Sheriff Department, assisted by the Indiana State Police, Delphi Police Department and other law enforcement agencies, continue to work diligently to bring this case to a close.
“Law enforcement continues to utilize county, local, state and federal resources to accomplish our goal,” the Indiana State Police said in a statement Monday. “There is still a dedicated, multi-jurisdictional team working on this case every day, which includes two Carroll County detectives, two Indiana State Police detectives and other law enforcement officers. We continue to actively investigate all tips and leads we receive by phone and email. This type of violent crime cannot and will not go unanswered.”
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact law enforcement by utilizing the TIP HOTLINE: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 844-459-5786. Provide as much information as you possibly can. For example, the name of the person of interest, their date of birth or approximate age, physical description, address, vehicle information, why they could be involved and if they have a connection to Delphi.
This is all the information that will be released at this time.