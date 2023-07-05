RENSSELAER — Rensselaer icon Hal Gray holds a special place in Eagle Scout Kolton Ploughe’s heart.
So it is no coincidence that Ploughe put in nearly 200 hours to spruce up a park dedicated to a man he knew for much of his young life.
Last month, a ceremony to dedicate a new flag pole was held at Hal Gray Park, a tiny plot of land that sits just across from the Rensselaer Library to the west and First Christian Church to the south. Ploughe and members of Boys Scout Troop 152 performed landscaping work around the pole, which was erected on the southwest side of the park and overlooks a gazebo.
Ploughe said he and members of the troop scraped and painted the gazebo to kick start his project in 2020. A pandemic disrupted the completion of the project, which was Ploughe’s final obligation in becoming an Eagle Scout.
“It was kind of tough to finish it because COVID hit right when I started it,” Plough said of his project. “When COVID hit, I couldn’t leave the house. It was kind of weird time to start an Eagle Scout project. We ended up restarting back in 2021. Bill Shanley dug the hole for us and that’s when we started back up. That gave us a jump-start on the flag pole.”
Ploughe credits his grandma Betty for motivating him once he was able to return to work at the park.
“She helped a lot,” he said. “We woke up at five a couple of days to beat the heat because I was working a lot of jobs. She would come out and paint with me. That meant all the word to me because I had somebody to go with. I just wasn’t just doing it by myself.”
The 30-foot pole was purchased from Chuck Farrell of Flagpoles, Flags, Etc. of Goodland. The city’s park department donated the wood used to build up a base around the pole and bloom flowers and sneeze weed were planted inside the base.
The landscaping portion of the project was completed nearly a year ago. Raising the flag pole followed a few months later and a dedication ceremony was scheduled for the summer.
Ploughe earned the honor of raising the U.S. flag on the pole while members of the Rensselaer American Legion provided a 21-gun salute followed by the playing of Taps.
Gray was a member of the U.S. Army, serving with the 36th Infantry Division in central and southern Germany. He later served with the 771st Tank Battalion and was honorably discharged in 1946.
Gray moved to Rensselaer in 1952 and served as a music teacher at Rensselaer schools for 35 years. He was an organist with First Christian Church in Rensselaer for 28 years.
“This is my church. I go to church here,” Ploughe said, pointing to First Christian Church across the street from the park. “Mr. Gray was actually pretty close to my family. His daughter was my kindergarten teacher. He was a big part of the church. We would always go over on Sundays and we would have meals with him and he would play the piano.”
Ploughe counted Gray, who served as superintendent of Rensselaer Parks from 1982-91, as a close friend and even has Gray’s old desk sitting in his room. Gray passed away on Feb. 8, 2019, which was one day before Ploughe’s 14th birthday.
“I wish he could see it,” Ploughe said. “A great man, but the park needed it. I think the flag pole and landscaping was necessary.”
While waiting to be placed at the park, the pole sat at the Rensselaer Police Department, Ploughe said.
“They deserve a shout-out because if it wasn’t for them, I don’t know where I would have put it,” he said.
With his project now complete, Ploughe can prepare for college life at Manchester University where he will wrestle and major in secondary education.
He also plans to serve as a volunteer with Troop 152, which has 15 members, including Ploughe’s brothers Kade and Korbin.
“There are a lot of ambitious boys,” Ploughe said. “They’re good kids and they work hard.”